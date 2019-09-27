GH group demands assessment of extracted coal in state

TURA: The A’chik Holistic and Awakening Movement has demanded that the state government should immediately take up assessment of extracted coal and seize it for auction to end the ongoing illegal rat-hole mining.

“As per the declaration extracted coal was estimated to be about 30 lakh metric tones, but on physical verification we doubt if it will be even 10 lakh metric tonnes. Therefore, coal traders are trying to extract coal illegally to reach the target of 30 lakh metric tonnes,” the AHAM said.

President of the organisation and former GNLA chairman Champion R Sangma alleged that it was this huge difference between the claim and the actual amount of the mineral on the ground which is prompting illegal mining.

He also said that even though a mining policy is in place, coal traders are practising rat-hole mining thereby posing a threat to the environment, ecology and human lives.

“Will the government of Meghalaya allow illegal extraction of coal in Nangalbibra area also? Will it turn a blind eye or remain deaf?” the AHAM chief said.

He further claimed that child labourers are also working in the mines.

One of the most visible signs of alleged illegal mining taking place is on the Assam side of the border in Dudhnoi region where freshly extracted coal have has been dumped for the past few months. Locals allege that the coal is from Meghalaya which is brought in by trucks at night.