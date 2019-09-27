NE group calls protest against CAB on Oct 3

SHILLONG: The North East Forum for Indigenous People (NEFIP), a conglomerate of 250 social organisations of the North East, has reiterated its opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and will hold a public protest on October 3 which will be followed by other forms of agitations.

Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (CoMSO), which is a member of NEFIP, attended the first central executive council (CEC) held in Kohima on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, secretary general of NEFIP, Robert Kharjahrin, said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah is adamant and will bring the CAB in Parliament. “With one voice the NEFIP has decided to demand from the central government to not implement the CAB and if the central government continues to harass the indigenous communities, we will take up the matter with the United Nations,” he said.

The forum has also decided to oppose the Centre’s move to make Hindi a national language.

The organisation has also decided to appeal to respective state legislative assemblies in the North East to demand from the Union government to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.