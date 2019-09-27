NGH bodies file complaint against PHC

TURA: Several organisations from North Garo Hills have filed a complaint against the authorities of the Resubelpara PHC alleging negligence of patients as well as high handedness while dealing with people who come to the centre.

The joint complaint was filed by the AYWO, ADE, FKJGP and the Northern Zone GSU to the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police of the district. The organisations have urged both officials to look into the matter so that such incidents of neglect and harassment do not take place in the future.