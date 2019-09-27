Walkathon to mark Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations

TURA: The celebration of the 150th Gandhi Jayanti in Tura on October 2 will be marked by different competitions and programmes as per the decision taken during a meeting called by the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner on Thursday at DRDA Hall.

Among others, a free for all short Walkathon from Chandmary Playground to Dc’s Office will be organized as part of the celebration. A decision has also been taken to organized for school students in advance academic inclined activities like quiz, debate and seminars on different aspects of Gandhi’s life. Besides, the celebration will also witness the organization of mass cleaning drives by different localities.