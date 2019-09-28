Speeding Innova runs over 3 pedestrians in Tinsukia

GUWAHATI: Three women were killed and several others injured when a speeding Innova (AS03 2223) ploughed through pedestrians on a pavement along Rangagora Road in Tinsukia town of Tinsukia district of eastern Assam on Saturday morning. Several others were injured in the accident.

The pedestrians killed were identified as Rita Gohain, Nirmali Baruah, and Priya Gohain. Enraged bystanders got hold of the driver of the vehicle and had beated him black and blue before Police could rescue him and admitted hospital in serious condition. The vehicle was travelling from Borguri towards Thana Chariali in Tinsukia town.

Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed profound grief on loss of lives in tragic road mishap in Tinsukia district on Saturday.

In a statement, the chief minister said, “I am extremely saddened to learn about the tragic accident in Tinsukia.

“I offer my prayers for the departed souls and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members of the victims.”

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured. The chief minister directed transport commissioner Virendra Mittal to take measures to ensure strict enforcement of the Motor Vehicle Act in the state.