Barca up to second after tough Getafe win

Getafe: Barcelona kept the pressure on Real Madrid ahead of their derby with Atletico Madrid on Saturday with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Getafe that moved them to within a point of the La Liga leaders.

A second victory in a week puts Ernesto Valverde’s side temporarily level on 13 points with Atletico and Real Sociedad as Diego Simeone’s side attempt to snatch top spot from their local rivals later.

A remarkable counter-attack goal launched by Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and finished off by Luis Suarez put Barca on their way four minutes before the break, and Junior’s tap-in shortly after the restart made sure of the three points.

Ter Stegen is embroiled in a row with Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer over the Barca stopper’s lack of opportunities with the Germany team.

However he showed his class when he raced out of his goal to stop a Getafe attack before launching a pin-point pass over the home side’s dozing defence to Suarez, who calmly lobbed the opener over David Soria. The win was Barca’s first win away from home since April and their second in a week as they attempt to recover from an miserable start that led to questions surrounding Valverde’s future. Earlier Athletic Bilbao lost for the first time this season at home to crisis club Valencia, who bagged their second win of the season thanks to Denis Cheryshev’s 27th minute strike.

‘Los Che’ had been sent into turmoil when owner Peter Lim sacked Marcelino García Toral earlier in the month.

But despite player and fan anger at Lim’s decision, two draws and now a win after their shock victory at Chelsea in the Champions League have them in ninth on nine points. (AFP)