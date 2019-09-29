Multi-corner contest in Shella

Five more expected to file nominations tomorrow

SHILLONG: From an expected straight contest between the UDP and the Congress, the situation has now changed to a multi-corner battle in Shella.

As the last date for filing of nominations is on Monday, at least five candidates are expected to file their papers.

Till date, two candidates have filed their nominations-UDP candidate Balajiedkupar Synrem and Independent candidate Komen Laitmon.

Those who are expected to file the nominations on Monday are Congress candidate Batyngshain Laitmon Ryngnga, KHADC MDC Grace Kharpuri, who was denied Congress ticket, PDF candidate and new entrant Mosjo Rockfeller Wanswett, BJP nominee Joshua Warjri and the rebel BJP Shella Mandal member Shembhalang L Chyne.

A UDP leader claimed that a multi-corner contest will be beneficial to the party as its votes will remain intact whereas there are chances of votes of other candidates getting divided.

“For us, more the merrier”, the UDP leader said.

Shella constituency has a mixed population and the national parties like Congress and BJP have their own followers in the area.

Since both the national parties are putting up candidates, a division of votes is expected which may go in favour of other candidates.

The UDP candidate and son of late Donkupar Roy, Balajiedkupar Synrem is banking on the sympathy wave while at the same time he is promising the people that his task will be to complete the unaccomplished agenda set by Roy, the formal MLA and veteran leader of the state.

Given the history of Shella, the constituency over the many years had preferred to elect the regional party UDP.

The UDP leaders feel that the support of the NPP will be a moral boost to the party at a time when the MDA coalition partners are divided over supporting the UDP candidate.

However, the Congress is trying hard to make a difference in the bypoll as a win will increase the strength of the Congress Legislature Party to 20 while the BJP may also campaign aggressively to show its presence felt in the border constituency even if it is not able to win the seat.