Four file nomination on last day for Shella by-election

SHILLONG: Four candidates filed their nomination for the October 21 by-election to Shella Assembly constituency on Monday which was the last day for the purpose, at Sohra Civil Sub-Division office.

Speaking to reporters, the first person to file the nomination for the day, Independent candidate, Grace Mary Kharpuri exuded confidence and said Shella needed change in terms of road connectivity, health sector, education.

She observed that it was a blessing in disguise for her being denied a ticket by the Congress party as, she asserted, some of the Congress supporters had already defected to her side.

She said that United Democratic Party (UDP), Congress and People’s Democratic Front (PDF) party functionaries had extended their support to her.

Kharpuri is confidence of winning around 4000 votes from her bastion (Nongshken constituency). She was accompanied by her husband, Donkupar Massar and supporters.

As for the demand of Sohra district, she said that the state government should work hard to ensure the demand materializes.

Batyngshain Ryngnga, the Congress candidate was accompanied by Congress MDCs and working president, James Lyngdoh.

Ryngnga said he would complete the unfinished works of the former MLA late Donkupar Roy. He asserted that there had been lack of development in Shella constituency although late Roy had done what he could.

Ryngnga said he would focus on road development and improve the export of limestone.

As for the by-election, he said, “We are firm to win.”

Commenting on the demand of Sohra district, he expressed hope that the government would look into the demand.

Joshua Warjri, the BJP candidate was confident and raised his hands to say that he was 100 per cent sure to win the by-poll.

He expressed gratitude to BJP leader Jrop Nongkhlaw who has worked hard to establish the BJP party in Shella.

Warjri said that he would meet people of the constituency frequently to discuss the grievances.

Mosjo Rock F. Wanswett is the younger brother of Leston Wanswett who secured the second place in the 2018 Assembly elections.

He banked on his brother’s near success and said that he had plans to uplift the development in his constituency including the road connectivity and said that roads such as in Mawsmai, Mawmluh, Shella, Mawshamok, Mawlong.

Asked about the demand for Sohra district, he asserted that the constituency should be thoroughly developed and to bring in necessary infrastructures and then the demand.