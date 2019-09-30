Humane doctor drives ambulance to shift patient

SHILLONG: A lady doctor in Garobadha PHC drove an ambulance to shift a patient from the PHC to Tura Civil Hospital.

Ayush doctor, Dr Balnamchi of Garobadha PHC on Monday drove one serious patient to Civil Hospital in Tura in an ambulance as the ambulance driver was on leave.

It was informed that a woman with severe complications from Ghoramara village was admitted at the PHC.

However, the complications could not be handled in the PHC and she was required to be shifted immediately to Tura Civil Hospital.

The patient was not willing for USG in spite of request from the team of doctors who then decided to take the patient to Tura Civil Hospital as the driver was on leave.

