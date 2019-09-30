Pinto hails India colts

New Delhi : After India U-18 lifted the SAFF U-18 Championship 2019 for the first time on Sunday, head coach Floyd Pinto said his team was not only the best ‘footballing team’ in the tournament but also the most ‘effective team’.

“I had maintained that it will take a moment of brilliance to end this SAFF Championship, and it was fitting that Ravi finished it off with a wonderful strike,” All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) website quoted Pinto as saying.

“We were not just the best footballing team in the tournament, but also the most effective team. I am really happy for the boys. They earned it.” he added. (ANI)