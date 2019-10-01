4 opposition MDCs give support for NPP in GHADC

TURA: The Dipul R Marak led Executive Committee of the NPP in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) has raised its strength to 25 in a house of 30 members after four opposition Congress MDCs gave their support to the NPP alliance on Tuesday.

The Four MDCs from the opposition, who have switched sides and gone to the ruling NPP-led Meghalaya Progressive Alliance in the GHADC are: Rupert M Sangma (Tura MDC), Mark Goera B Marak, Ismail Marak (Asanang MDC) and Kenedic S Marak representing the Siju-Rongara constituency in South Garo Hills.

Among the four, defector Ismail Marak is under probe by the Lokayukta of Meghalaya for alleged misappropriation of council funds from his developmental package amounting to several lakhs of rupees.