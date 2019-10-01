Bianca Andreescu on a roll after 14th win on the spin

Beijing: Bianca Andreescu said that she has “forgotten how it feels to lose” after the US Open champion reeled off her 14th victory in a row on Monday in Beijing.

The 19-year-old Canadian beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in the China Open first round despite a second-set wobble. Andreescu’s run of victories has brought her the US Open and her home Canadian Open in recent weeks, propelling her into the limelight. “I wanted to just keep the momentum going,” said the teenager, after her first match since stunning Serena Williams in the final at Flushing Meadows in early September. “I’m on a roll right now, hopefully I can just keep it up because I think it gives me a lot of confidence,” added the world number six, who has qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals. “I don’t want to sound cocky or anything, but I kind of forgot how it feels to lose, which I think is a good thing.” Andreescu looked all set to carry on her blistering form against Sasnovich and emphatically captured the first set. But she struggled with her serve in the second, totting up six double faults and was in danger of losing her cool in the Beijing heat and haze. Normal order was restored in the deciding set, Andreescu breaking Sasnovich’s first service game and then holding her own to take a 3-0 lead and an advantage she refused to surrender. (AFP)