CoMSO demands State govt to talk to EMRI workers

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (CoMSO) demanded that the state government should call the Meghalaya EMRI Workers’ Union for talks and address their grievances.

In a statement issued here, member of CoMSO, Treiborlang Suchen said the state government should protect the life saving agency as in the end the public would have to bear the brunt of the agitation as the public need the services of the 108 ambulance.

Further, the organisation also pointed out that the government should institute an independent enquiry or entrust the CBI for enquiring into the anomalies in the functioning of the GVK EMRI.

He said that the emergency and ambulance service should not be managed by business-minded individuals solely with an aim for profit.