Man arrested for vulgar post on Goddess Durga

PATNA: A man was arrested in Bihar’s Supaul district for a vulgar post on Facebook against Hindu Goddess Durga, police said on Tuesday.

Abhisek Kumar alias Bablu Yadav was arrested on Monday late night following a complaint filed with the Supaul police.

“Abhisek was arrested and produced in the local court that has sent him to jail,” said a district police official.

According to the police official Abhisek, who is said to be a local leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, wrote a post on Goddess Durga that hurt the sentiments of people.

IANS