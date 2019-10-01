Meghalaya lags behind in voluntary blood donation

SHILLONG: Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills district, Matsiewdor War has expressed concern that the state is lagging behind in many ways regarding voluntary blood donation.

She was speaking as the chief guest at the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day observed annually on October 1 under the theme, “At least donate once in a lifetime.”

Scenario of blood collection in the state has shown an upward trend in the last 5 years. The state has a total of 11 districts while there are total of 8 licensed blood banks, there are 6 blood storage centers and 2 major blood banks with blood component separation facility.

In the year 2014-15, the percentage of voluntary blood donation was 24.60 per cent, it was 25.63 per cent in 2015-16 , 26.59 per cent 2016-17 , 31.83 per cent in 2017-18 , 35.77 per cent in 2018-19 and in 2019 (from April- August) voluntary blood donation was recorded at 35.78 per cent.

She questioned as to the reason why people were not coming forward to donate blood even as she stressed that blood could not be manufactured despite technical and medical advancement.

She requested the Meghalaya State Blood Transfusion Council and the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS) to visit offices in the district to highlight the importance of blood donation.

Suggesting the concerned authorities to reach out to the grassroots, War said that they could also visit different Blocks in the district and approach the Village Employment Councils (VECs) by highlighting the importance of blood donation at the village level.

“We will work together to raise the awareness in the right platform,” she said.

The campaign serves to create awareness among the people on the importance of blood donation and to encourage them to come forward voluntarily to donate blood, to prevent blood shortage for all those in need throughout the year.

MACS in collaboration with Meghalaya State Blood Transfusion Council, Directorate of Health Services (Research) and all licensed Blood Banks observed the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day.