President to attend NEHU convocation

SHILLONG: President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the 26th convocation of North Eastern Hills University (NEHU) in the first week of November.

Informing this here on Monday during the student induction programme, ‘Deeksharambh 2019,’ at the university campus, Vice Chancellor Prof S.K Srivastava said that three meetings have already taken place to discuss about the visit of the President. “The president will be the Chief Guest at the convocation,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, former Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairman Professor David Syiemlieh said such induction event was not there in the university when he was a student. He hoped the event would be organised annually to welcome the new students to the university to take advantage of the facilities and to excel in the pursuit of knowledge.

He said the students are on the threshold of another exciting stage of their life in the pursuit of higher studies and it will determine whether they become scholars, teachers, entrepreneurs and, hopefully, bureaucrats in the service of the country.“Challenges and difficulties will always be there. But you need to have the perseverance and confidence to overcome these with the strength of will and dedication,” he said. The former UPSC chairman said that as graduates, they are expected to lead by example by being good citizens and above all being good humans.