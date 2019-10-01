State all set for Gandhi Jayanti

Shillong: The state government through the office of the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills in collaboration with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, other state government departments along with The Shillong Times and Synod College will be organising various events on October 1 and 2 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Films centering on Mahatma Gandhi and his life will be screened at U Soso Tham Auditorium on October 1.

On October 2, a plogging event will be held at the Shillong Golf Course, cycling competitions will be held in Mylliem and Polo Parking Lot including an awareness and cleaning drive of the protected grove in Laitkroh.

Later, a road rally on cleanliness will culminate at the State Central Library. The venue will also host a variety of activities including a selfie booth and trash bin challenge.

There will be a screening of films on Mahatma Gandhi at U Soso Tham Auditorium and a live band will be performing at Wards Lake.