Aphrodisiac foods can enhance fertility

Can food actually enhance your fertility and libido? “There are no collective medicinal studies to demonstrate that properties in foods increase sexual desire.

Such results may having a reliance in the placebo effect,” says celebrity dietician and Nmami Life founder and CEO, Nmami Agarwal. But aphrodisiac foods, named so after Aphrodite, the ancient Greek goddess of love and pleasure, do exist and are said to heighten libido, arouse sexual desire and even improve the health of reproductive organs.

Here’s a list of some foods believed to have aphrodisiac properties:

Strawberries: Since ancient times, this tempting juicy fruit has been considered as a symbol of the Goddess Venus and was often gifted to newlyweds to boost libido. It is loaded with Vitamin C, potassium, magnesium and zinc that improve fertility.

Figs: There are several studies claiming that figs are a remedy to symptoms of erectile dysfunction. Figs contain essential nutrients that help in improving reproductive health and fertility. The fruit is considered an aphrodisiac because of its texture and aroma.

Avocado: Traditionally, avocado was believed to be an aphrodisiac fruit due to its appearance. The egg shaped fruit contains loads of nutrients such as beta carotene, vitamin E and magnesium that may aid in boosting sexual health.

Pomegranate: A super food that gives protection from several health problems, also makes it to the list of aphrodisiac fruits due to its exotic properties.

Beans and lentils: Beans, especially black beans, and lentils are rich sources of vitamins and minerals, which are crucial for fertility. Beans are also specifically rich in iron, a nutrient must for healthy ovulation. (IANS)