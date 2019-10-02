Builder jailed over dues

Ghaziabad (UP): A builder was sent behind bars by revenue officials here on Tuesday over non-payment of Rs 147.59 crore due towards Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), officials said. The action was taken against Sanjeev J Aeron of Celebration City Project on the instructions of District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, officials said. “Celebration City Project is among the major defaulters of GDA. It has dues of Rs 1,47,59,04,687 pending towards GDA,” Deputy Collector, Sadar, A K Prajapati said. “Aeron, a resident of Vasant Kunj in Delhi, has been therefore locked up due to non-payment despite notices and warnings,” he added. The district administration has warned of strict action against defaulters and said it is carrying out a major drive to recover pending dues from builders. (PTI)