Djokovic back to winning ways

Tokyo: World number one Novak Djokovic displayed steady recovery of his left shoulder injury Tuesday by defeating an Australian challenger at the Japan Open, his first competition since pulling out of the US Open.

The experienced Serbian top-seed claimed a 6-4, 6-2 victory against 20-year-old Alexei Popyrin, who fought bravely at the Ariake Colosseum. Popyrin mixed big serves with delicate drop shots to stage courageous offensives against 32-year-old Djokovic. But Djokovic, taking part in a Japanese competition for the first time, kept his calm to always stay a step above the Aussie, never giving his opponent a break point while breaking once in the first set and twice in the second set. Djokovic nailed seven aces, against eight by Popyrin, and managed to win points on 84 percent of his successful first serves. He finished the roughly 90-minute match by winning the final five games straight. It was Djokovic’s first singles competition since he withdrew from his US Open fourth-round match against Swiss Stan Wawrinka due to a left shoulder injury. (AFP)