EMRI employees’ strike stops emergency ambulance service

SHILLONG: The emergency 108 ambulance service has been rendered out of gear following the strike of the EMRI employees in the state depriving the common people of emergency medical services.

With no sign of retreat from both sides, it is the common people who are now being forced to suffer in the event of requirement of emergency medical care.

Sources informed that the first meeting of the committee was held on July where 15 points were discussed and minuted

According to sources from GVK EMRI, next meet was held on August 5 where the first meet minutes were discussed after the union members refused to discuss anything further and walked away demanding explanation for salary deduction.

According to source, Salary was deducted for unauthorized absence from duty on the principal of no work no pay.

It was also informed that no meeting was called from government and as both the health secretary and the Minister were out of town for review meetings.

Informing that all ambulances are now non-functional, sources said that Informing that the total field strength is more than 205 employees source added that all were not supporting the agitation.

Source also said that GVK EMRI office reached out to both factions of non union members and addressed 100 + group of employees to appeal to call of strike also offered a 10,% increment from management effective 1st April 2019, without any additional financial support from government.

General view from the employees was they received this well and they were happy but the union leaders came in the way.

“The firm have tried its best as their main issue was salary, replacement of ambulances equipment etc., that are dependent on government support.

Stating that the firm work on fixed rate term under tender with yearly escalation as per WPI that is about 3.7% over last two years with third year approval still pending, source added that it was not possible to accommodate any increment beyond 10%without government support.

“This project has served well and successfully for past decade and in danger of closure for reasons other than performance, it will be a loss to the citizen of the state and a livelihood loss to 250 direct employees and many indirect employees,” source said.