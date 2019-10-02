Govt slaps ESMA, bans 108 staff strike

SHILLONG: The state government has prohibited the ongoing strike by the field staff of GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) 108 ambulance service.

The Additional Secretary, Political Department, has informed that the government has prohibited the strike under sub-Section (1) of Section 3 of the Meghalaya Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1980 (No.23 of 1980), Amendment Act 2003, and in public interest.The order comes into force with immediate effect for a period of six months.

The emergency health services in the state are likely to be hit hard by the strike which started from Monday.

Around 205-odd field workers (drivers and other trained respondents) have gone on strike alleging that the management has breached the status quo agreement that was brokered by the state government in July, 2019.

CoMSO urges govt to meet workers

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation (CoMSO) has asked the state government to call the Meghalaya EMRI Workers’ Union for talks and to address their grievances.

In a statement issued here, member of CoMSO, Treiborlang Suchen, said the state government should protect the life saving agency as otherwise the public will have to bear the brunt of the agitation as the 108 ambulance service is crucial.

The organisation also pointed out that the government should institute an independent inquiry or ask the CBI to probe the anomalies in the functioning of the GVK EMRI.

He said that the emergency and ambulance services should not be managed by business-minded individuals solely with the aim for profit.