Cement plants to use plastic as fuel

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed that the cement companies of Topcem and Dalmia have partnered with the state government on the clean and green initiative by turning plastic waste into fuel to get energy for their cement plants while ensuring that environmental standards are maintained.

Speaking at the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi at the premises of the State Central Library on Wednesday, he lauded the efforts of the different cement companies partnering the government whereby the state benefits from their various CSR activities.

Earlier, at another programme in the Main Secretariat, Sangma said that 17 tonnes of waste plastic collected by ragpickers and village level volunteers across the state will be consumed by Dalmia cements as fuel for producing clinkers.

The company will pay Rs 30 per kg directly to the scrap dealer engaged by Swachh Bharat Mission office for collection and transportation.

The factory has been retrofitted to consume plastics in place of coal.

The ambient air quality will be monitored by the pollution control board after burning of the plastic so that no harmful emission takes place.

A representative of a cement company told a section of reporters that 10-15 per cent plastic fuel is used to generate heat to make clinkers while 85 per cent is coal.

The representative said that there is no adverse effect in terms of pollution as the plastic fuel will help to reduce carbon footprint and reduce the use of fossil fuels.

He also informed that the cement company is directly or indirectly using the waste which is usually transported by the municipal board to the garbage dump site.