Congress denies rift over Shella candidate

SHILLONG: The Congress has denied any differences within the party over the selection of the candidate for the Shella bypoll.

After the MPCC forwarded the name of Batyngshain Laitmon Ryngnga as the Congress candidate, the AICC has approved it.

The Opposition Chief Whip and Congress legislator PT Sawkmie said on Wednesday that the selection of the candidate is a party matter.

“The candidate was selected by the election committee of the party”, he said.

Sawkmie said a meeting was held on Wednesday on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the members present decided to work hard for the party candidate in Shella.