EZ GSU to picket DC Office, others on Oct 10-11

TURA: The failure of the East Garo Hills District Administration to take action against shops encroaching into the PWD Road at Williamnagar main market has led to the East Zone GSU announcing picketing of the deputy commissioner’s office including those of other departments on October 10 and 11.

The encroachment of shops into the PWD Road is taking place along the approach road towards the Simsang Bridge. Earlier, after the union raised objections against the shops, the district administration had given the assurance that all such shops would be dismantled. The GSU had also demanded that alternative arrangement is made by the district administration for Auto rickshaw parking.

With no action forthcoming from the authority despite the assurance, the union has decided to go ahead with the agitation. Meanwhile, the GSU has informed that Garbage Trucks and collectors will be exempted from the agitation.