Keep away from Bisleri, says advisory

SHILLONG: The Joint Commissioner of Food Safety, Meghalaya has issued an advisory asking people to desist from consuming the Bisleri brand of packaged drinking water as it was found to contain fluoride in excess of the prescribed limit as per the analysis report of the Food Analyst, Assam government.

The brand of packaged water is manufactured by GD Aqua, Dolma Industrial Area, Kamalpur Dinkar, Kamrup Assam.

In this connection, the Commissioner of Food Safety, Assam has prohibited its sale for 30days with effect from September 12.

Immediately, as a precautionary measure the Assistant Commissioners of Food Safety and Food Safety Officers of Meghalaya were instructed to inspect the premises selling the product, collect samples for analysis and put on hold/seize the stocks wherever available.

Though the analysis reports are awaited, products detected in some remote places have been seized.

In the interest of public health and as a precautionary measure consumers have, therefore, been advised to not consume the Bisleri brand of packaged drinking water manufactured by the particular firm till it takes corrective measures and until information is received from Assam and advised otherwise.