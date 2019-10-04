11 injured as truck overturns

TURA: A mini truck filled with people in it’s back carrier lost control in North Garo Hills leaving eleven passengers injured late Friday afternoon.

The incident took place at Gokul village of Bajengdoba on the main highway connecting Paikan in Assam with Tura.

According to police, the mini truck was loaded with sacks of vegetables and passengers when the driver lost control of the vehicle that fell into a roadside ditch.

Four seriously injured passengers were brought to Tura Civil Hospital for medical treatment while another five were admitted to Bajengdoba primary health centre (PHC) and another two at Rari, next to the accident site.