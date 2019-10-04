Cong to stage protest against BJP policies

TURA: The Congress in Garo Hills will join the rest of the party in its nationwide protest on October 9th against the BJP and its policies in relation to the country.

Congress youth president from the state Richard Marak informed that party workers and supporters will hold a 24 hour sit in demonstration in Tura from 9 AM of October 9th up to October 10th morning to highlight what the party terms as rising unemployment, price rise and economic crisis and to express solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir

“We want to draw the attention of the people who are supporting them (BJP) and the political leaders who are still in alliance with them. We will do a peaceful protest, sit, sing and hold hunger strike to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill of the BJP and its ideology and policies which are anti-India,” stated Richard Marak.

He also said that the Congress is against the BJP’s “Hindutva Rashtra” and accused the ruling BJP government of attempting to “divide India”.