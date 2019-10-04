FOCUSS wants all NE district councils to send suggestions on 6th Schedule in October

SHILLONG: The Forum of Councils under Sixth Schedule (FOCUSS) resolved to have all district councils in the North East to send their proposal or suggestion on the proposed amendment of the Sixth Schedule within October.

Informing this here after holding the Third General Council of FOCUSS, at the conference hall of Pine Wood on Friday, chairman of FOCUSS, PN Syiem said the views and suggestions would be compiled by the office of FOCUSS and re-circulated to all Councils following which an emergent meeting would be held in Bodoland Territorial Council in Assam to finalize the proposed amendment based on suggestions of the different Councils.

He said, “The meeting resolve that we will send a resolution to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for extension of time to submit views of the Standing Committee to the Parliament so that FOCUSS shall discuss thoroughly so that our views and suggestions will be included in the proposed amendment.”

Syiem said that by early November, the FOCUSS will have another general council meeting.

The FOCUSS meeting also resolved to have a written by-law wherein the FOCUSS will function as per the by-laws.

“We have set up a sub-committee of the FOCUSS to look into the by-law and election of the office bearers of FOCUSS,” he said.

Syiem added that the intention of the FOCUSS is to make it into a permanent body as he felt that there was a need to unite and approach together.