Gajraj Corps celebrates Raising Day

GUWAHATI: Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army on Friday celebrated its 57th Raising Day at a function held at its headquarters in Tezpur, Assam.

The Gajraj Corps was raised by Lt Gen B M Kaul at Tezpur on October 4, 1962 in the midst of India-China conflict and over the years, it has played a commendable role in both conventional and counter insurgency operations in the eastern theatre.

It may be recollected that during the India-Pak war of 1971, the Gajraj Corps made the famous advance to Dhaka during the liberation of Bangladesh and also participated in the Meghna Heli Brigade operations. In fact, this operation had stunned the world‘s armies.

The then Corps Commander, Lt Gen Sagat Singh, PVSM had innovatively employed Mi-4 helicopters to cross the Meghna river which was considered impassable, as his Corps relentlessly attacked and defeated the Pakistani forces. This innovative use of helicopter has remained unparalleled. The Corps had proved its mettle and very proficiently carried out its task in the most complex sector in terms of distances from the logistic bases. The Corps was first to enter Dhaka.

On the occasion of its 57th Raising Day, Lt Gen Manoj Pande, GOC Gajraj Corps on behalf of all ranks paid homage to the martyrs during the special ceremony and complimented all ranks for their dedication and devotion to duty while serving in Counter Insurgency areas of Assam as well as being deployed along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.