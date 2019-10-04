GSU diktat draws Khasi students’ ire

MAWKYRWAT: The Khasi Student’s Union (KSU) South West Khasi Hills District has expressed anger over the alleged diktat by the Garo Student’s Union (GSU) Khonjoy Regional Unit who warned all the land owners to ‘immediately stop’ the ongoing construction of houses within Khonjoy and Maheshkhola villages, Ranikor Civil Sub-Division.

“Who are GSU Khonjoy Regional Unit to interfere into the land of the Hynniewtrep? We understand that they wanted to bring communalism in the area and therefore, we ask the GSU to stop interfering into matters concerning our land as we never interfere into your land in Garo Hills,” president of the KSU South West Khasi Hills District, Forwardman Nongrem said in a statement on Thursday.

The KSU warned its Garo counterpart to withdraw the diktat and prevent from spreading the idea of communalism among the indigenous people. It further warned GSU of taking stern action if the notice was not withdrawn.

Nongrem urged the landowners to continue construction work in Khonjoy and Maheshkhola area and to not be intimidated by the GSU’s notice. “As land owners you have every right to do whatever you want in your own land without any fear, and if anything happens we will have to retaliate after which the GSU Khonjoy Regional Unit will have to take responsibility,” Nongrem said.

It may be mentioned that the GSU Khonjoy Regional Unit, in a notice, asked the landowners who were constructing houses in the region to halt all works.

The notice was put up in Khonjoy village near Nongjri in the last few days by the people who claimed themselves as GSU Khonjoy Regional Unit.