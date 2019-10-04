Pak beat SL by 5 wickets, win ODI series 2-0

Karachi: Pakistan capitalized on a brisk century opening stand between Abid Ali and Fakhar Zaman to beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third and final one-day international on Wednesday, clinching the series 2-0.

The first match was washed out due to heavy rain last week before Pakistan won the second game by 67 runs on Monday. The 123-run partnership between Fakhar (76) and Abid (74) gave Pakistan a solid start in its run-chase. Left-handed Haris Sohail also scored a fine 56 off off 50 balls to guide Pakistan to 299-5 in 48.2 overs.

The Fakhar-Abid stand overshadowed Danushka Gunathilaka’s career-best 133, including 16 fours and six, that had earlier propelled Sri Lanka to 297-9 after the visitors had won the toss and opted to bat. Abid, who had scored a hundred in his debut ODI against Australia earlier this year and replaced injured Imam-ul-Haq at the top order on Wednesday, smashed 10 boundaries in his 67-ball knock that included some elegant drives. Abid was finally undone by Wanindu Hasaranga’s googly and fell leg before wicket in the 20th over after Sri Lanka successfully went for a television referral.

Sri Lanka wasted an opportunity to break the stand soon after Abid had completed his half century but substitute fielder Sadeera Samarawickrama’s spilled a diving catch at midwicket in Hasaranga’s first over. Fakhar hit seven fours and a six but the left-hander also couldn’t capitalize on a dropped chance when on 74 when Gunathilaka couldn’t hold on to an easy catch in the lone slip. Nuwan Pradeep (2-53) got two wickets in successive overs when he first had Babar Azam lbw (31) and then Fakhar flashed wildly at a short ball and holed out at third man. Earlier, Gunathilaka anchored Sri Lanka to a healthy total by featuring in three half-century stands. Both teams will now compete in three Twenty20s at Lahore, starting from Saturday. (AP)