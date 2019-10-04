Shillong Police on job to ensure safe Durga Puja

SHILLONG: Shillong police have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements in view of Durga Puja festival beginning on Saturday.

East Khasi Hills SP, Claudia Lyngwa said that adequate the security arrangements had been made in the city as well as in all the puja pandals in the city.

As far as traffic arrangements are concerned, she informed that traffic personnel would be deployed from Saturday on the road till 11-12 o’ clock midnight to regulate festival rush of vehicles.

“ We have seen that in Shillong, people mostly come out in evening time during puja, so we will concentrate more in evening time,” she added.

Meanwhile, Shillong Traffic Police (STP) in the interest of public safety and convenience; have imposed temporary ‘NO ENTRY’ in the many places around the Shillong city during the Durga Puja celebration w.e.f. 5th – 8th October, 2019.

Violators will be penalized accordingly under appropriate section of Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019, a statement added.