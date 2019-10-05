Money dispute over gay sex led to ISRO scientist’s murder’

Hyderabad: Dispute over payment after gay sex led to the murder of ISRO arm National Remote Sensing Agency (NRSA) scientist S. Suresh Kumar in Hyderabad four days ago, police said on Friday.

The police cracked the murder case with the arrest of a lab technician, who was having sexual relations with the deceased. Suresh Kumar, 56, was found murdered in his flat in Ameerpet area in the heart of the city on Tuesday. He was associated with the NRSA, a part of the ISRO. Police said accused J. Srinivas stabbed the scientist to death during an argument over payment after sexual activity.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told reporters that the accused confessed to the crime after police started questioning him as he was regularly visiting the deceased. He said recovery of Kumar’s gold ring, Rs 10,000 cash, mobile phone and locking of flat’s door from outside were crucial evidence linking the crime to the criminal.

He said the investigators could track down the culprit by collecting scientific evidence like blood samples, presence of hair at crime scene and analysis of the deceased’s phone call data. (IANS)