Shullai offers to lead team to meet PM over CAB

SHILLONG: BJP leader and South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai on Friday offered to take those against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to meet the Prime Minister and the home minister to discuss the issue while reiterating his own opposition to it.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Shullai said, “If they are willing, we will lead their delegation to Delhi to meet and speak face to face with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah.”

Reiterating his stand on the bill, Shullai recalled that he had submitted a memorandum earlier to the central leadership opposing it and said that he has time and again sent reminders to the Prime Minister too.

“The central government may implement CAB in any part of the country and it is not our lookout, but as far as the North East and Meghalaya is concerned, the principal bill should be amended and liberty should be given to the state government and the district council whether to implement CAB or not,” he said.

Informing that the BJP state unit is slated to have a meeting with the central leadership in New Delhi soon, Shullai said, “All the state issues will be taken up for discussion including the demand for inner line permit and the opposition to the CAB”.

It may be mentioned that the recent statement of Shah that CAB will be implemented across the nation has once again triggered a row in the region with various groups coming out in protest against such a move.