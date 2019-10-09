DSC urged to segregate recruitment exams

TURA: The GSU, East Zone Williamnagar has urged the District Administration to conduct the upcoming District Selection Committee (DSC) examinations for various posts separately.

In its petition to the East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, the union sought that the DSC exam for different posts scheduled for October 19 be segregated and that the examinations are taken separately on different dates.

“Many candidates have applied for multiple posts as advertised by the DSC. If the examination is conducted in one go, many of them will not be able to sit for all the examinations they applied for,” the union requested and urged that separate dates are set for each examination.Meanwhile, pointing out that no new advertisements for any vacant posts have been put up by the DSC since 2016, the union urged that vacant posts in different departments are announced as and when they appear and examinations conducted subsequently.