EMRI workers’ union threatens hunger strike

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya EMRI Workers’ Union has threatened to resort to hunger strike if their charter of demands is not met particularly the demand for resolution of the issue over salary deduction for two months by the GVK management.

When contacted, president of the union, Roipar Kharraswai said the indefinite strike will continue for some more days and likely turn a hunger-strike.

“Deducting the salaries of the employees for two months of July and August and the decision to deduct the October salary too has affected us badly. The GVK authorities have already informed us that they will deduct the October salary also,” he said.

Questioning the logic behind the salary deduction, he said the government releases the salary of the employees which gets deducted by the management.

“How can this be? We condemn the authoritative behaviour of the management and we also demand that the state government should not be partial,” Kharraswai said.

We will continue with the strike as long as the government does not address our charter of demands.

Around 200 employees of the union have been agitating for over nine days at the premises of the GVK EMRI office in Lawmali, Shillong.

Politicians, social organizations have extended support to the union in their agitation.