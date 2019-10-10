Confusion in Congress to help UDP: Kharlukhi

SHILLONG: NPP state president WR Kharlukhi has termed the Congress as a confused party from the national level to the state which, according to him, is evident from the recent mismatch in choosing its candidate for the Shella bypoll.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Kharlukhi said, “Congress is a confused lot and if you look right from the national level, everybody is confused and that is why due to the confusion, there was a mismatch for sure and it will work in favour of UDP,” said Kharlukhi.

As per reports, the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee had sent a team to Shella to conduct an assessment regarding the political situation in the constituency.

The fact finding team was of the view that former bureaucrat Wilfred Khyllep was the best choice for the Congress and even if Khyllep’s name was recommended for the ticket, the second best choice for the party was member of the district council from Nongshken constituency, Grace Mary Kharpuri. However, the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Election Committee announced the name of Batyngshain Laitmon Ryngnga.

Following this, resentment grew among few of the leaders and they decided to keep themselves out of the entire campaigning process.

Asked about his assessment of the Congress in the Shella bypoll, Kharlukhi said, “The way I look at it, the chances of the Congress are very slim”.

“Why will the people vote for the Congress when they are in the opposition? I think people will prefer to choose someone who is in the government,” he added.

The bypoll is slated for October 21 and the counting on October 24. Altogether there are six candidates in the fray.

No truck with opponents: Dhar

The cabinet minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Wednesday refuted allegations that the NPP is working surreptitiously with other parties to defeat UDP.

Speaking at an election meeting organised by UDP in Kalatek and Umkhabaw areas falling under Shella Constituency, Dhar said that the opponents are creating confusion to mislead people.

“There is no truth in the allegation that the NPP is working surreptitiously with other parties”, he said.

He asserted that the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and the NPP are extending support to the UDP candidate.

“NPP did not field a candidate as the party honours late Roy and wants Synrem to fill the vacant position”, he said.

The leaders of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) urged the people to ensure victory to Balajiedkupar Synrem, the son of late Donkupar Roy.

Besides Dhar, some of the leaders present were President of UDP Metbah Lyngdoh, member of Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA), Samuel Sangma, who is an associate member of UDP, UDP MLA from Ranikor, Pius Marwein, CEM of KHADC, Teinwell Dkhar, Working President of UDP, Titosstarwell Chyne and party functionaries from the two villages.

On the other hand, Synrem said that he will follow the footsteps of his late father and bring necessary development to the constituency.