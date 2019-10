Curfew imposed, internet suspended as violence mars Dussehra

Jaipur/Dholpur: Rajasthan’s Malpura town witnessed an untoward incident of stone pelting on a Dussehra procession, which led to protests and tension in the area.

Amid strict security the Ravana effigy was finally burnt at 4.30 a.m. on Wednesday. The Dussehra maidan turned into a fortress with heavy security in and around during the time the effigy was being burnt.

The administration tried to control the situation, and in view of the heightened tensed atmosphere suspended the internet services and clamped curfew since midnight, police said on Wednesday.

“District and police administration announced the suspension of internet services since midnight on Tuesday till further orders following the mounting tension in the area,” said Malpura Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ajay Kumar.

District Collector K.K. Sharma and Superintendent Police (SP) Adharsh Sidhhu along with a heavy police force were present at the location.

Malpura SHO Dalpat Singh said that a few miscreants have been detained.

“We also have video clippings with us which we are looking into to nab the accused. Presently, the situation is under control, however, we are leaving no stone unturned,” he added.



10 people drown during Durga idol immersion

Ten people drowned during Durga idol immersion in Dholpur on Tuesday.

The authorities have recovered seven bodies so far.

Dholpur District collector Rakesh Jaiswal said, “A total of ten people have drowned. We have been able to recover seven bodies.”

Jaiswal further informed that action has been initiated to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh from Chief Minister Relief Fund to the families of the victims.

Local divers and a team State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were also called in for assistance by the district administration. Further details are awaited. (Agencies)