Call to make legal services stronger, effective

Regional consultation of legal services authority

Shillong: A two-day Regional Consultation of Member Secretaries State Legal Services Authority (SLSAs) and Secretaries District Legal Services Authority (DLSAs) of Northeastern states began on Thursday at the North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA), Umiam, Ri Bhoi.

It is being organised by the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority.

Justice HS Thangkhiew, Judge, High Court of Meghalaya & Executive Chairman, Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) inaugurated the meet.

In his inaugural address, Justice HS Thangkhiew said that the consultation programme provides a platform for the members of the Legal Services authorities of the region to introspect, deliberate, exchange ideas, understand peculiar problems of the region.

Stating that legal services authorities play an important role to work for the deprived section of society in providing legal assistance, Thangkhiew said that it is pertinent since in the North Eastern region sensitisation and knowledge about law are minimal.

Points of discussion

The points of discussion on the first day of consultation programme were new amendments in regulations, early access to justice, quality of legal services, empanelment of competent lawyers, capacity building, monitoring and mentoring committees, socio-economic and legal issues which require strategic interventions, documentation of success stories, legal services in prisons, ensuring legal aid to all unrepresented UTPs, administration and functioning of jail clinics and effective coordination with prisons authorities, HCLSCs and SCLSC.

On the second day, discussions on engagement of law school and colleges in Legal Services Authority, activities of legal literacy clubs in schools, administration and activities of legal services clinics at village and community level, challenges in implementation of NALSA schemes, collaboration with NGOs & Government Authorities, Lok Adalats and mediation, budget, expenditures, grant and funds available as on August 31 and timely payment of bills will also be held.

The inaugural programme was also attended by Alok Agarwal, Member Secretary, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), Sunil Chauhan, Director, NALSA, NA Khan, Member Secretary, MSLSA, Kala Ramachandran, Director, NEPA among others.