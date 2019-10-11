Confrontation between ANVC-B leader and GSU faction, FIRs lodged

TURA: Separate FIRs have been lodged with Tura police by ANVC-B chief Rimpu Bernard Marak and the GSU faction led by Tengsak Momin following a confrontation between the two sides on Thursday evening.

While the ANVC-B leader has accused the student body of illegal collection from traders, the latter has accused him of forcible detention of one of their boys in his office.

The former chairman of the militant group has alleged that members of the Tengsak faction were engaged in illegal collection of money in Babupara locality when they were intercepted by some of his boys. In retaliation the student wing forcibly entered his office and vandalised it breaking chairs and glass panes, alleged Rimpu.

The Tengsak faction, on the other hand, claim that one of their student union members was illegally detained by the ANVC-B leader in his office compelling them to go and ‘rescue’ him.

Police have registered the FIRs from both sides and begun investigation.