Khan to visit Tehran, Riyadh

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to travel to Iran and Saudi Arabia this month as part of Islamabad’s efforts to defuse brewing tensions in the Middle East, a Foreign Office official said here.

An official confirmed to The Express Tribune on Wednesday that Khan will visit Tehran and Riyadh in coming days with a purpose to mediate between the two countries.

Tensions have been brewing between Tehran and Riyadh since the drone attacks on a Saudi oil facility and a processing plant.

Although the Yemeni Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility, both Saudi Arabia and the US have blamed Iran for the drone strikes — a charge Tehran has strongly rebutted.

But Pakistan and certain other countries have been trying to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Khan himself acknowledged the mediation efforts when he visited New York to attend the UN General Assembly session last month, The Express Tribune reported.

Khan had said that US President Donald Trump also asked him to help defuse tensions with Iran.

Another official told The Express Tribune that Pakistan remained in contact with both Tehran and Riyadh to find a negotiated settlement of their current crises. Against this backdrop, Khan would now visit Tehran and Riyadh. (IANS)