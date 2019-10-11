N Korea threatens to resume nuke, long-range missile tests

Seoul: North Korea threatened again Thursday to resume nuclear and long-range missile tests, accusing the US of having instigated some members of the UN Security Council to condemn its recent weapons tests.

The warning by Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry followed the weekend breakdown of North Korea-US nuclear negotiations in Sweden, the first such talks between the countries in more than seven months.

North Korea said the talks collapsed because the US did not have any new proposals, and whether it maintains a self-imposed moratorium on major weapons tests was up to Washington.

Some observers say North Korea’s threat may be a tactic to pressure the US into making concessions as a restart of nuclear and long-range missile tests would likely derail negotiations, deepen its international isolation and further dim prospects for rebuilding its moribund economy.

A ministry statement took issue with condemnation on Tuesday by the European members of the UN Security Council of North Korea’s recent ballistic missile and other weapons tests, including its first underwater-launched missile launch in three years on October 2. North Korea said those tests were of the self-defense nature.

North Korea also accused the US of being behind the European condemnation of its weapons tests after having “begged for working-level North Korea-US talks” in Sweden.

On Tuesday, the UN council discussed the North’s latest underwater-launched missile test and its European members urged Pyongyang to abandon all weapons of mass destruction and engage in “meaningful negotiations” with the US. The council meeting was called by France, Germany and the United Kingdom. Council members Belgium and Poland joined in supporting the statement along with Estonia.

The North Korean statement said the condemnation is particularly a “grave provocation to us” because the Security Council did not act on the October 2 US test of an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile, which, it said, was apparently designed to apply pressure on North Korea. (PTI)