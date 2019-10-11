News Capsule

Inauguration

Aptech Aviation Academy Centre was inaugurated on October 5 in Laitumkhrah, Shillong. It was inaugurated by Director of Dynasty Hotel, Gauhati, Afroza Rahmen. Students can enroll for various courses from cabin crew, ground staff, retail, tourism & hospitality professional.

Health walk

MLCU in collaboration with Rotary Club, Shillong will be organising a walk on Breast Health on October 12. The main objective of the walk is to generate awareness on breast cancer. It will commence from Pohkseh football field and conclude with a programme in the main campus of MLCU.