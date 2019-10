SHILLONG: Unidentified persons trespassed into a puja pandal at Umsning, Ri Bhoi and set it on fire, a delayed police report said.

According to police, the incident occurred on October 8 when two unidentified persons trespassed into the pandal and set it ablaze. However, the fire extinguished on its own and no damage or casualty was reported.

Police also said that they are investigating the matter and so far no one has been arrested.