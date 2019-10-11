Sonowal entrusts South Assam DIG to probe NEEPCO plant mishap

GUWAHATI:In view of rupture of water pipe line in Kopili Hydel Project of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation’s (NEEPCO) in Umngsu, leading to damage of property in the power plant, Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal instituted an inquiry to be conducted by the DIG of police in charge of South Assam Division, P.K. Dutta.

Besides, Chief Minister Sonowal asked Minister in charge of Hill Areas Development, Mines and Minerals, Sum Ronghang to visit the accident site with a high-powered team to take stock of the situation. The high-powered team will also have MP Haren Sing Bay, MLA BB Hagjer, Dr.Nomal Momin, Chief Executive Member of Dima Haso Autonomous Council Debolal Gorlosa.

Sonowal on Friday held a meeting with the senior officers of the NEEPCO and took a first-hand information of the incident. He also asked them to take technology-driven remedial steps to avert the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Hill Areas Development Minister Sum Ronghang, Chief Minister’s Media Advisor and Legal Advisor Hrishikesh Goswami and Santanu Bharali, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Political, Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Chairman APDCL Vinod Kumar Pipersenia, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary, Sanjay Lohiya and the officers of NEEPCO were present at the meeting.