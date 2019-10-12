500 terrorists waiting at LoC camps to sneak into Kashmir: Army

Bhaderwah/Jammu: Nearly 500 terrorists are waiting in various training camps along the Line of Control in Pak-occupied Kashmir, looking for opportunities to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir, a top Army officer said on Friday.

He also said 200 to 300 terrorists are operating in hinterland of J&K to keep the region in turmoil with Pakistan’s support.

“As far as militants operating within Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, 200 to 300 terrorists, who have come here, joined militants here,” Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh told reporters here.

Singh said this it in reply to questions about the number of militants operating in J&K and those in PoK ready to infiltrate into the country.

“Like this, nearly 500 terrorists are staged in terrorists’ training camps in PoK and are ready to infiltrate into J&K,” said Lt Gen Singh. He said these figures keep changing as per their training schedule.

“Whatever be the number, we are capable to stop and eliminate them to ensure peace and normalcy in this region,” he added. The Army commander said it is always their endeavour to ensure peace and normalcy in J&K.

“But Pakistan keeps trying to do some mischief to disturb the peace here. Even today terror infrastructure is being run within Pakistan (by its forces and agencies). These include training as launching pad for terrorists to infiltrate into the country,” he added.

He said Pakistan continues to keep terrorists armed to their teeth and provide all types of support to them. He said deploying drones to arm terrorists is one of the new modus operandi of Pakistan, said Lt General Singh in reply to a question over the issue of dropping arms through drones in Punjab by Pakistan.

“But I want to ensure you that Indian Army is capable and determined to foil Pakistan’s any unholy design. Their designs will not be allowed to succeed,” he said.

He also said that terrorists are facing acute shortage of arms and hence are attempting to snatch the weapons from Police Stations or from Special Police Officers (SPOs).

“There is no doubt that terrorists are facing a big shortage of arms and are attempting to snatch it from Police Stations or from Special Police Officers. Pakistan is in crisis and also trying different means to sent arms inside Jammu and Kashmir,” said Ranbir Singh said while addressing media persons at an event here on Friday.

He said that Pakistan is trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Terrorist infrastructure are operating in Pakistan, the terrorist camps operate from where they try to send infiltrators in Jammu and Kashmir. They give the arms and other support,” said Singh.

He further said that about 200-300 terrorists are trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir while approximately 500 of them are being trained at launch-pads across the border.

“Outer counter-infiltration grid is very strong and we are successfully thwarting any attempt by terrorist to infiltrate,” he said. (Agencies)