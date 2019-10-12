Khandu pledges consultative panel to safeguard indigenous tribes  

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu on Saturday announced to constitute a consultative committee to safeguard the rights of the indigenous people of Arunachal following the central government’s proposal for enactment of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Joining the BJP’s Sankalp Yatra at Yingkiong on Saturday to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Chief Minister said the committee will bring together all the community based organisations (CBO), civil societies and the students’ union of the state for consultation on CAB.

Addressing a huge gathering, Chief Minister said the committee will take inputs from the civil society organisations on adding ‘safeguards’ to the proposed CAB bill so that the protections given to the tribal people of Arunachal under Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act of 1873 and Chin Hill Regulations Act, 1896 is not diluted. He said the committee will also be responsible for interpreting the various provisions of the CAB and to add clauses for protection of Arunachali people.

Chief Minister further said Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the recent NEDA meeting at Guwahati had assured that CAB would not override any provisions that have for long protected the rights of the tribal people of the North East. Chief Minister also informed that state government had earlier opposed the CAB expressing its objection that the bill should not be tabled in the Parliament without adequately addressing the concerns of the indigenous people of the state.

Speaking on boosting investment in the state, Chief Minister announced to hold an investment summit focused at Arunachali entrepreneurs. He said the objective of the summit will be to encourage Arunachali entrepreneurs to start investing in their own state in newer areas other than constructions. The next step, the Chief Minister said, would be directed at outside entrepreneurs. He said the state government also wishes to attempt at different model of investment that aims at joint investment by local and outside entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the tourism prospect of Upper Siang, Chief Minister said Pemakod region in the district is set to attract huge number of tourists from abroad and the country as it is an important Buddhist pilgrimage site and was blessed by Guru Padmasambhava in the 7th century. He also said Buddhist circuit all over the world attracts huge inflow of tourists besides huge importance being given to it by the Govt of India on its development.