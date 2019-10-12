Lajong, Ryntih match ends in 2-2 draw

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Ryntih Sports Club and Shillong Lajong played a 2-2 draw in the Shillong Premier League at the JN Stadium in the city on Friday.

Phrangki from Lajong scored the first goal in the 12th minute and Safique doubled the lead in the 30th minute.

However, Fullmoon Mukhim from Ryntih netted a goal for his team in the 82nd minute to upset their opponents and finally, during the stoppage time (90+5 minute), Sheen Sohktung leveled the score with his brilliant strike.

Shillong Lajong will play their next match against Rangdajied United FC on October 17.