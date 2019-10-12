M’laya tastes defeat against Uttarakhand

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Meghalaya suffered their second defeat of the Vijay Hazare Trophy by going down to Uttarakhand by 120 runs in their plate group match in Dehradun on Friday.

Hosts Uttarakhand won the toss and elected to bat first. They went on to make a challenging 294/9 in their 50 overs, with Karanveer Kaushal scoring 103. Meghalaya guest-professional Sanjay Yadav claimed 3/55, with Akash Kumar taking 3/61. Aditya Singhania (1/41) and Abhay Negi (1/52) picked up a wicket each.

In the chase Raj Biswa had another good innings on the back of his century in the last match, top-scoring with 74 at the top of the order, but though four other Meghalaya batsmen got starts, none was able to go on to make a big score, with guest-professional Ravi Teja the next highest scorer after Biswa with 24 runs. Meghalaya were subsequently bowled out for 174 in 42.4 overs. They will play their next match against Assam on October 14.